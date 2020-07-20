All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated March 30 2019

6607 Mia Way

6607 Mia Way · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Mia Way, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse in a gated community. Located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Mia Way have any available units?
6607 Mia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6607 Mia Way have?
Some of 6607 Mia Way's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Mia Way currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Mia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Mia Way pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Mia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 6607 Mia Way offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Mia Way offers parking.
Does 6607 Mia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Mia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Mia Way have a pool?
No, 6607 Mia Way does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Mia Way have accessible units?
No, 6607 Mia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Mia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Mia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Mia Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6607 Mia Way has units with air conditioning.
