6607 Mia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse in a gated community. Located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/ carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.