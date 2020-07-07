6509 Woodbell

Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has all the living space you could ever need! Sunlight streams in from windows in the 3 living areas, two dining spaces, and a huge Master Suite. Open kitchen with island and the largest walk-in pantry imaginable. Split bedroom plan from loft area affords privacy & relaxation. Outside enjoy a double covered patio overlooking beautifully landscaped yard with mature trees. Amazing neighborhood amenities - Clubhouse, picnic area, park, sport courts, & pool just one block away!

AVAILABLE NOW! Top Features Gigantic Kitchen; 3 Living Areas; Huge Master Suite. A block from community amenity center/pool! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120