Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

6509 Woodbell

6509 Woodbell · No Longer Available
Location

6509 Woodbell, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has all the living space you could ever need! Sunlight streams in from windows in the 3 living areas, two dining spaces, and a huge Master Suite. Open kitchen with island and the largest walk-in pantry imaginable. Split bedroom plan from loft area affords privacy & relaxation. Outside enjoy a double covered patio overlooking beautifully landscaped yard with mature trees. Amazing neighborhood amenities - Clubhouse, picnic area, park, sport courts, & pool just one block away!
AVAILABLE NOW! Top Features Gigantic Kitchen; 3 Living Areas; Huge Master Suite. A block from community amenity center/pool! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Woodbell have any available units?
6509 Woodbell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6509 Woodbell have?
Some of 6509 Woodbell's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Woodbell currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Woodbell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Woodbell pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 Woodbell is pet friendly.
Does 6509 Woodbell offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Woodbell offers parking.
Does 6509 Woodbell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 Woodbell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Woodbell have a pool?
Yes, 6509 Woodbell has a pool.
Does 6509 Woodbell have accessible units?
No, 6509 Woodbell does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Woodbell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Woodbell has units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 Woodbell have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6509 Woodbell has units with air conditioning.

