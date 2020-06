Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home, 1 of the bedrooms is on main level w/full bath next to bedroom, huge game room w/closet could use as a bedroom, 3 full baths, on a cul-de-sac, tile floors in all main areas, open floor plan, kitchen w/large breakfast bar, granite counter tops, extra large 2 car garage, sprinkler system, energy efficient solar screens, large backyard with covered back patio front & back beautifully landscaped, privacy fence and shed. A must see!! Schedule your showing today!!!