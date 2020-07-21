All apartments in Live Oak
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

13810 Biltmore Lakes

13810 Biltmore Lakes · No Longer Available
Location

13810 Biltmore Lakes, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Nice 1-Story home with backyard charm! - Great one story ,very open and very spacious Entertain in the backyard with the covered patio and gazebo allowing additional space. NICE NEIGHBORHOOD CONVENIENT To BAMC,Fort Sam, Randolph, Rolling Oaks, The Forum,and many restaurants.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4037116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes have any available units?
13810 Biltmore Lakes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
Is 13810 Biltmore Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
13810 Biltmore Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 Biltmore Lakes pet-friendly?
No, 13810 Biltmore Lakes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Live Oak.
Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes offer parking?
No, 13810 Biltmore Lakes does not offer parking.
Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13810 Biltmore Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes have a pool?
No, 13810 Biltmore Lakes does not have a pool.
Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes have accessible units?
No, 13810 Biltmore Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, 13810 Biltmore Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13810 Biltmore Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13810 Biltmore Lakes has units with air conditioning.
