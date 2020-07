12820 WELCOME DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT HOME WITH POOL (INCL POOL SERVICE) - GREAT HOME LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CITY PARK, PLAYGROUND, LAKE AND SPORTS COURTS. ENJOY THOSE WARM SUMMER DAYS IN YOUR INGROUND DIVING POOL. GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA IS OPEN TO SECONDARY LIVING SPACE OR FORMAL DINING. SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. CITY BUS LINE. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA FT SAM AND RANDOLPH. TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN FILTER PROGRAM AT $20/MTH. OWNER PAYS FOR POOL SERVICE.



