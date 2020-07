Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access pet friendly

11231 Forest Pass Ct. Available 07/16/19 NORTHEAST I.S.D. - Beautiful Rental in Popular Woodcrest Subdivision * Minutes From The New Ikea, The Forum Shopping Center, and Randolph Air Force Base * Carpeting & Ceramic Tile Throughout * Huge Walk-In Pantry * Large Master Suite With Office * Two-Car Garage * Sprinkler System *



* OWNER WILL CONSIDER ONE SMALL DOG (25LBS & UNDER) OVER 2 YEARS OF AGE ONLY *



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3248276)