Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar game room

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Let your story unfold at Pine Prairie. Our luxury apartments and townhomes are tailored to fit your unique taste and style by offering nine well-appointed floor plans featuring contemporary design, smart apartment options that control lights, locks, and climate, contemporary light fixtues & hardware, hardwood-style flooring and generous kitchens filled with all the conveniences you deserve. Enjoy life within this inspired neighborhood, convenient to everything Lewisville has to offer. You’ll be just blocks away from specialty shops, eateries, entertainment venues, Lake Lewisville and a short drive from nearby cities Dallas, Plano, Frisco and The Colony. Call today and secure your new home!