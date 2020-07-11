All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Pine Prairie

Open Now until 6pm
951 Leora Ln · (469) 434-3537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

951 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX 75056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0139 · Avail. Aug 19

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 0129 · Avail. Sep 10

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 4112 · Avail. Sep 10

$982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4311 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Unit 1315 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 0321 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4322 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Prairie.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
game room
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Let your story unfold at Pine Prairie. Our luxury apartments and townhomes are tailored to fit your unique taste and style by offering nine well-appointed floor plans featuring contemporary design, smart apartment options that control lights, locks, and climate, contemporary light fixtues & hardware, hardwood-style flooring and generous kitchens filled with all the conveniences you deserve. Enjoy life within this inspired neighborhood, convenient to everything Lewisville has to offer. You’ll be just blocks away from specialty shops, eateries, entertainment venues, Lake Lewisville and a short drive from nearby cities Dallas, Plano, Frisco and The Colony. Call today and secure your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-5 month, 6-13 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $45/month, Detached Garage: $135/month. Surface lot. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Prairie have any available units?
Pine Prairie has 21 units available starting at $957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Prairie have?
Some of Pine Prairie's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Prairie currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Prairie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Prairie pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Prairie is pet friendly.
Does Pine Prairie offer parking?
Yes, Pine Prairie offers parking.
Does Pine Prairie have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Prairie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Prairie have a pool?
Yes, Pine Prairie has a pool.
Does Pine Prairie have accessible units?
No, Pine Prairie does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Prairie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Prairie has units with dishwashers.
