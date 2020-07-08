922 Plantation Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 1 story and featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 cars garage. House been updated and replaced the following items such as new kitchen granite top, Kitchen sink, Vinyl plank flooring throughout, Repair roof chimney and repaint. Replaced front wood fence, Repaint kitchen cabinet, Repaint whole house, Replaced all window sills, replaced hallway bathroom toilet, and Kitchen faucet. Open floor plan with tall ceilings and very bright house. Lots of nature lights. Spacious family open to Kitchen. Stainless gas cooktop and microwave. Master bath with decorative mirrors and good size walking closet. Home is ready for immediate move-in ready.