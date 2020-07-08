All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:10 PM

922 Plantation Drive

922 Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

922 Plantation Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Adorable 1 story and featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 cars garage. House been updated and replaced the following items such as new kitchen granite top, Kitchen sink, Vinyl plank flooring throughout, Repair roof chimney and repaint. Replaced front wood fence, Repaint kitchen cabinet, Repaint whole house, Replaced all window sills, replaced hallway bathroom toilet, and Kitchen faucet. Open floor plan with tall ceilings and very bright house. Lots of nature lights. Spacious family open to Kitchen. Stainless gas cooktop and microwave. Master bath with decorative mirrors and good size walking closet. Home is ready for immediate move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Plantation Drive have any available units?
922 Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Plantation Drive have?
Some of 922 Plantation Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 922 Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 922 Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 922 Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 922 Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Plantation Drive have a pool?
No, 922 Plantation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Plantation Drive has units with dishwashers.

