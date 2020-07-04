618 Harvest Hill Street

Amenities

Great 2-2 Duplex in Lewisville! Pretty laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, open layout, spacious rooms, private patio & so much more! Entry opens to a large living room with vaulted ceilings & a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Dining area offers a chandelier & French doors with views to the patio. Lovely kitchen has a built-in microwave, upgraded fixtures, breakfast bar & extra cabinets for maximum storage. Private master suite has French doors with patio access & features his-and hers closets & a separate vanity area with dual sinks. Nice secondary & second full bath, lots of shade trees with easy access to highways, schools & Lewisville Lake! One small dog under 30 lbs considered - NO CATS.