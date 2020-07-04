All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 618 Harvest Hill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
618 Harvest Hill Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:31 AM

618 Harvest Hill Street

618 Harvest Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

618 Harvest Hill Street, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great 2-2 Duplex in Lewisville! Pretty laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, open layout, spacious rooms, private patio & so much more! Entry opens to a large living room with vaulted ceilings & a classic brick woodburning fireplace. Dining area offers a chandelier & French doors with views to the patio. Lovely kitchen has a built-in microwave, upgraded fixtures, breakfast bar & extra cabinets for maximum storage. Private master suite has French doors with patio access & features his-and hers closets & a separate vanity area with dual sinks. Nice secondary & second full bath, lots of shade trees with easy access to highways, schools & Lewisville Lake! One small dog under 30 lbs considered - NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Harvest Hill Street have any available units?
618 Harvest Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Harvest Hill Street have?
Some of 618 Harvest Hill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Harvest Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 Harvest Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Harvest Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Harvest Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 Harvest Hill Street offer parking?
No, 618 Harvest Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 618 Harvest Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Harvest Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Harvest Hill Street have a pool?
No, 618 Harvest Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 Harvest Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 618 Harvest Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Harvest Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Harvest Hill Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District