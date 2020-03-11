426 Hamilton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhome, quiet neighborhood, quick access to I-35 and 121. Very clean & ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan with ceramic tile 1st floor and wood floors throughout 2nd floor. Refrig. 28.6 cu ft with water & ice in the door. Nice curtains available the sliding glass door. All windows have blinds. Master suite has vaulted roof, two large closets, soaking tub and separate shower. Loft area upstairs. Free access to beautiful community pool. Uncovered back yard porch 6x6. Front door covered stoop. Area has tons of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Only one cat or dog allowed up to 25 pounds. Pet deposit of $300 and $150 un-refundable pet fee. No sub-leasing, waterbeds, or smoking.