426 Hamilton Street
426 Hamilton Street

426 Hamilton St · No Longer Available
Location

426 Hamilton St, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome, quiet neighborhood, quick access to I-35 and 121. Very clean & ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan with ceramic tile 1st floor and wood floors throughout 2nd floor. Refrig. 28.6 cu ft with water & ice in the door. Nice curtains available the sliding glass door. All windows have blinds. Master suite has vaulted roof, two large closets, soaking tub and separate shower. Loft area upstairs. Free access to beautiful community pool. Uncovered back yard porch 6x6. Front door covered stoop. Area has tons of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Only one cat or dog allowed up to 25 pounds. Pet deposit of $300 and $150 un-refundable pet fee. No sub-leasing, waterbeds, or smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Hamilton Street have any available units?
426 Hamilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Hamilton Street have?
Some of 426 Hamilton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 Hamilton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 426 Hamilton Street offer parking?
No, 426 Hamilton Street does not offer parking.
Does 426 Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Hamilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Hamilton Street have a pool?
Yes, 426 Hamilton Street has a pool.
Does 426 Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 426 Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Hamilton Street has units with dishwashers.

