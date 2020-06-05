315 Milton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets media room microwave

Gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 bath town home in downtown Lewisville. Open floor plan that offers kitchen, dining & half

bathroom downstairs. Large bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master offers 2 large walk-in closets and a walk-out balcony! Large double vanity in master bathroom with a separate garden tub and shower. Great layout and a good sized backyard. Two car front entry garage and plenty of parking at front of home. Very nice home in a quiet location. Short walk to the Grand Theater and Downtown area with the charm of Old Town Lewisville.