315 Milton Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

315 Milton Street

315 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 Milton Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous 3 BR 2.5 bath town home in downtown Lewisville. Open floor plan that offers kitchen, dining & half
bathroom downstairs. Large bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master offers 2 large walk-in closets and a walk-out balcony! Large double vanity in master bathroom with a separate garden tub and shower. Great layout and a good sized backyard. Two car front entry garage and plenty of parking at front of home. Very nice home in a quiet location. Short walk to the Grand Theater and Downtown area with the charm of Old Town Lewisville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Milton Street have any available units?
315 Milton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Milton Street have?
Some of 315 Milton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Milton Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Milton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Milton Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Milton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 315 Milton Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Milton Street offers parking.
Does 315 Milton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Milton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Milton Street have a pool?
No, 315 Milton Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Milton Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Milton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Milton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Milton Street has units with dishwashers.

