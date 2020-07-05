All apartments in Lewisville
Location

2972 Muirfield Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, 2 and one half bath in gated community and Coppell ISD!! All bedrooms are upstairs. Open kitchen features corian counter tops, stainless appliances, electric range, white cabinets and decorative plant ledges. Master bedroom has decorative (non-working) fireplace, walk-in closet, large window and master bath has separate shower and tub, dual sinks and ceramic tile. Refrigerator remains with the property. Owner will take care of having the backyard mowed & HOA takes care of the front. Sorry, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
2972 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2972 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 2972 Muirfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2972 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2972 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2972 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2972 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2972 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2972 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2972 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2972 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2972 Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

