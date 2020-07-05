2972 Muirfield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Three bedroom, 2 and one half bath in gated community and Coppell ISD!! All bedrooms are upstairs. Open kitchen features corian counter tops, stainless appliances, electric range, white cabinets and decorative plant ledges. Master bedroom has decorative (non-working) fireplace, walk-in closet, large window and master bath has separate shower and tub, dual sinks and ceramic tile. Refrigerator remains with the property. Owner will take care of having the backyard mowed & HOA takes care of the front. Sorry, NO CATS.