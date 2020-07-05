2956 Muirfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

COPPELL ISD! Updates galore in this charming townhouse. 3 bedroom 2.1 bath townhouse. Updated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful backsplash, Stainless steel appliances , Bosch dishwasher, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Master bedroom is upstairs and is split with other two bedrooms upstairs. Loft upstairs can be TV area or study. Easy access to 121 and 35E makes it an awesome location. Kitchen Refrigerator included. Guest parking just across the unit. $45 app fee per applicant. This unit is away from the freeway noise and is an end unit.

Carpet was recently replaced. Pics are from previous tenant.