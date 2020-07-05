All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2956 Muirfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2956 Muirfield Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2956 Muirfield Drive

2956 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Vista Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2956 Muirfield Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
COPPELL ISD! Updates galore in this charming townhouse. 3 bedroom 2.1 bath townhouse. Updated kitchen with granite counters, beautiful backsplash, Stainless steel appliances , Bosch dishwasher, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Master bedroom is upstairs and is split with other two bedrooms upstairs. Loft upstairs can be TV area or study. Easy access to 121 and 35E makes it an awesome location. Kitchen Refrigerator included. Guest parking just across the unit. $45 app fee per applicant. This unit is away from the freeway noise and is an end unit.
Carpet was recently replaced. Pics are from previous tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 Muirfield Drive have any available units?
2956 Muirfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 Muirfield Drive have?
Some of 2956 Muirfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 Muirfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2956 Muirfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 Muirfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2956 Muirfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2956 Muirfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2956 Muirfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2956 Muirfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 Muirfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 Muirfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2956 Muirfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2956 Muirfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2956 Muirfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 Muirfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2956 Muirfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District