Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

281 Barrington Lane

281 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

281 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
This magnificent town home has it all! 3 Bed 3 Full Bath with a game room, 2 car garage in a gated community. Granite counter tops with SS appliances. Guest suite downstairs with walk in closet. Master suite with his and hers closets and 3rd bedroom upstairs with game room. Includes refrigerator and has full size washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed with $500 non refundable deposit. Town home backs into a greenbelt and creek. Easy access to I-35, 121-Business, 121-Tollway, and minutes away from DFW Airport. Come and see this home before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Barrington Lane have any available units?
281 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 281 Barrington Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
281 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Barrington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 281 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 281 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 281 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 281 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 281 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 281 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

