281 Barrington Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage guest suite

This magnificent town home has it all! 3 Bed 3 Full Bath with a game room, 2 car garage in a gated community. Granite counter tops with SS appliances. Guest suite downstairs with walk in closet. Master suite with his and hers closets and 3rd bedroom upstairs with game room. Includes refrigerator and has full size washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed with $500 non refundable deposit. Town home backs into a greenbelt and creek. Easy access to I-35, 121-Business, 121-Tollway, and minutes away from DFW Airport. Come and see this home before it is gone!