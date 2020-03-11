All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2672 Nottingham Drive

2672 Nottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2672 Nottingham Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful move in ready townhome in a desirable gated community. Four spacious bedrooms or three plus study office. Two rooms and one full bath on first floor. Living, kitchen, Master suite and a half bath on second floor. High ceiling in living room with upgraded wood floors. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and gorgeous island in kitchen. Master has double sinks, separated bath shower and huge walk-in closet. Additional bedroom and full bath on third floor, can be used as home theater. New Epoxy finished floor in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 Nottingham Drive have any available units?
2672 Nottingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2672 Nottingham Drive have?
Some of 2672 Nottingham Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 Nottingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2672 Nottingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 Nottingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2672 Nottingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2672 Nottingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2672 Nottingham Drive offers parking.
Does 2672 Nottingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2672 Nottingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 Nottingham Drive have a pool?
No, 2672 Nottingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2672 Nottingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2672 Nottingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 Nottingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2672 Nottingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

