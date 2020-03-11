2672 Nottingham Drive

Amenities

Beautiful move in ready townhome in a desirable gated community. Four spacious bedrooms or three plus study office. Two rooms and one full bath on first floor. Living, kitchen, Master suite and a half bath on second floor. High ceiling in living room with upgraded wood floors. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and gorgeous island in kitchen. Master has double sinks, separated bath shower and huge walk-in closet. Additional bedroom and full bath on third floor, can be used as home theater. New Epoxy finished floor in garage.