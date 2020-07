Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave oven

Very Conveniently Located. Great Living Room, Georgeous Kitchen!!!Ready to Move IN! beautiful town home with plenty of space, 2 car garage, all bedrooms upstairs, HUGE master bedroom and bathroom! Spacious dining area with plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to TX121, DNT I35, shopping, and dining. Yard is maintained by HOA that is covered by landlord. Home is vacant and move in ready. Come see , Dont miss it to see!