Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

Would you like to enjoy the luxuries of a beautiful home in Carrington Village? This home has everything that you are looking for. Community pool , very spacious, two leveled floor plan loaded with lots of upgrades, grantie counter tops, ss, appliances, including gas cook top, hardwood floors in the family room, home office, fire place and much more.