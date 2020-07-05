All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:00 AM

242 Teakwood Lane

242 Teakwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

242 Teakwood Ln, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Freshly updated home in desirable Lewisville neighborhood close to I-35 and 121. Home has 2 large bedrooms, each with an attached bath so either could be the master bedroom. New carpet, fresh paint, new energy efficient Air Conditioner. Sliding glass doors open to freshly stained deck and patio with grassy area. Covered carport has space for 2 cars. Fenced yard. 10 minutes to DFW airport. 10 min to Lewisville Lake. City parks and shopping centers are even closer. This gem sits on a quiet street in a lovely neighborhood with mature trees and well maintained homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
242 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 242 Teakwood Lane have?
Some of 242 Teakwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
242 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 242 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 242 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 242 Teakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 242 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 242 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 242 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 242 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Teakwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

