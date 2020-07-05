242 Teakwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Freshly updated home in desirable Lewisville neighborhood close to I-35 and 121. Home has 2 large bedrooms, each with an attached bath so either could be the master bedroom. New carpet, fresh paint, new energy efficient Air Conditioner. Sliding glass doors open to freshly stained deck and patio with grassy area. Covered carport has space for 2 cars. Fenced yard. 10 minutes to DFW airport. 10 min to Lewisville Lake. City parks and shopping centers are even closer. This gem sits on a quiet street in a lovely neighborhood with mature trees and well maintained homes.