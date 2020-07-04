227 N Charles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Great home built in the 1920's with all the charm you are looking for in downtown Lewisville. Walking Distance to all the shopping and restaurants in old town. Take a walk across the street to the theater,down the street to Witherspoon Distillery or behind the house for a burger at Twisted Root. Really you can beat the location. The home was just renovated the past few months,New Kitchen,Central AC,and New Flooring make this home look almost new. You won't find a better location to all the things Old Town has going on and with summer coming up you will have entertainment that is just a step outside. You can watch all the activities from your new porch with a swing or step into the action, the choice is yours.