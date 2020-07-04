All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019

227 N Charles Street

227 North Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

227 North Charles Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Great home built in the 1920's with all the charm you are looking for in downtown Lewisville. Walking Distance to all the shopping and restaurants in old town. Take a walk across the street to the theater,down the street to Witherspoon Distillery or behind the house for a burger at Twisted Root. Really you can beat the location. The home was just renovated the past few months,New Kitchen,Central AC,and New Flooring make this home look almost new. You won't find a better location to all the things Old Town has going on and with summer coming up you will have entertainment that is just a step outside. You can watch all the activities from your new porch with a swing or step into the action, the choice is yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 N Charles Street have any available units?
227 N Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 N Charles Street have?
Some of 227 N Charles Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 N Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 N Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 N Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 N Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 227 N Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 227 N Charles Street offers parking.
Does 227 N Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 N Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 N Charles Street have a pool?
No, 227 N Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 N Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 227 N Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 N Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 N Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.

