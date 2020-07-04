All apartments in Lewisville
2009 Wolf Creek Pass
2009 Wolf Creek Pass

2009 Wolf Creek Pass · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Wolf Creek Pass, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Highlands, Open Concept, Wood Flooring & Carpet in the Bedrooms, Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinets, countertop space, Breakfast Nook, 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, Large Backyard. Master Bath with Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Dual Sinks, Walk-In-Closet. Homeowner will maintain the yard mowing which is included the rent. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer to remain. Great Location & the home has been well cared for. New wood Fence & front gates. Landlord will consider one pet up to 25 lbs, $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. Dogs over 25 lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis per the landlord & requires a $500 pet deposit. Highland Village Schools, Marcus High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass have any available units?
2009 Wolf Creek Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass have?
Some of 2009 Wolf Creek Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Wolf Creek Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Wolf Creek Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Wolf Creek Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Wolf Creek Pass is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Wolf Creek Pass offers parking.
Does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Wolf Creek Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass have a pool?
No, 2009 Wolf Creek Pass does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass have accessible units?
No, 2009 Wolf Creek Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Wolf Creek Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Wolf Creek Pass has units with dishwashers.

