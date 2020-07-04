2009 Wolf Creek Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in The Highlands, Open Concept, Wood Flooring & Carpet in the Bedrooms, Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinets, countertop space, Breakfast Nook, 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, Large Backyard. Master Bath with Separate Shower, Garden Tub, Dual Sinks, Walk-In-Closet. Homeowner will maintain the yard mowing which is included the rent. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer to remain. Great Location & the home has been well cared for. New wood Fence & front gates. Landlord will consider one pet up to 25 lbs, $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. Dogs over 25 lbs will be considered on a case-by-case basis per the landlord & requires a $500 pet deposit. Highland Village Schools, Marcus High School.