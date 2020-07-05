Amenities
This spectacular 3Bd/2Ba Townhome in Lewisville is now available for rent. Secluded in a Vista Ridge Townhome offers, granite countertops, 2 in blinds, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, enlarged master bathtub, small upstairs loft and many more community amenities. Tile flooring in the kitchen with wood flooring in the common living spaces, carpet in the bedrooms. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/197-milan-st-2
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195