Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

1602 Juniper Lane

1602 Juniper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Juniper Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot in Lewisville ISD! 2 car garage + 2 car carport + storage shed provide lots of additional shelter for vehicles, boats, toys or other storage needs. Inside repainted Dec 2019. Spring 2012 updates include laminate wood floors, faux granite counters, fireplace façade plus updated fixtures & hardware throughout! Conveniences such as dressing table & built-in shoe rack in Master area, built-in clothes rack in laundry room, etc. Non-smoking, pet friendly property with a one tie non-refundable pet fee of $350 and an additional $20 pet rent per month per pet. Schedule showings through a local Realtor today! Housing vouchers not accepted. All information to be verified by tenant(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 20
fee: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Juniper Lane have any available units?
1602 Juniper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Juniper Lane have?
Some of 1602 Juniper Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Juniper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Juniper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Juniper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Juniper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Juniper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Juniper Lane offers parking.
Does 1602 Juniper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Juniper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Juniper Lane have a pool?
No, 1602 Juniper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Juniper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1602 Juniper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Juniper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Juniper Lane has units with dishwashers.

