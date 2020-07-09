1602 Juniper Lane

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath corner lot in Lewisville ISD! 2 car garage + 2 car carport + storage shed provide lots of additional shelter for vehicles, boats, toys or other storage needs. Inside repainted Dec 2019. Spring 2012 updates include laminate wood floors, faux granite counters, fireplace façade plus updated fixtures & hardware throughout! Conveniences such as dressing table & built-in shoe rack in Master area, built-in clothes rack in laundry room, etc. Non-smoking, pet friendly property with a one tie non-refundable pet fee of $350 and an additional $20 pet rent per month per pet. Schedule showings through a local Realtor today! Housing vouchers not accepted. All information to be verified by tenant(s).