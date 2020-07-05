All apartments in Lewisville
1536 Evergreen Drive
1536 Evergreen Drive

1536 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1536 Evergreen Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Current tenants have loved the neighbors and have said it is very quiet. Spacious family room with stained concrete floors. Neutral decor. Only carpeting is in bedrooms. 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. End of street lot allows for more privacy. Two car attached garage. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Note this is not available till April 1 for move in and is tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

