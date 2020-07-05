1536 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

Great location. Current tenants have loved the neighbors and have said it is very quiet. Spacious family room with stained concrete floors. Neutral decor. Only carpeting is in bedrooms. 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. End of street lot allows for more privacy. Two car attached garage. Nice size backyard with covered patio. Note this is not available till April 1 for move in and is tenant occupied.