Lewisville, TX
142 Barrington Lane
142 Barrington Lane

142 Barrington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

142 Barrington Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Move in Ready Gated Townhome located close to Hway 121, I-35E and businesses. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full bathrooms. Living room and dining area kitchen down with half bath. Fenced backyard in corner end with lot of windows. Very good floor plan with High ceilings in entry. Family rm open to kitchen. Granite counters top, breakfast bar, custom 42” wood cabinets, SS appliances and refrigerator with ice maker included. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Excellent location surrounded by trees, business and Easy to shopping and schools. Extra parking lots for the guests in the font. HOA maintains front yard bushes, lawn and trees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Barrington Lane have any available units?
142 Barrington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Barrington Lane have?
Some of 142 Barrington Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Barrington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
142 Barrington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Barrington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 142 Barrington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 142 Barrington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 142 Barrington Lane offers parking.
Does 142 Barrington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Barrington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Barrington Lane have a pool?
No, 142 Barrington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 142 Barrington Lane have accessible units?
No, 142 Barrington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Barrington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Barrington Lane has units with dishwashers.

