142 Barrington Lane

Amenities

Move in Ready Gated Townhome located close to Hway 121, I-35E and businesses. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full bathrooms. Living room and dining area kitchen down with half bath. Fenced backyard in corner end with lot of windows. Very good floor plan with High ceilings in entry. Family rm open to kitchen. Granite counters top, breakfast bar, custom 42” wood cabinets, SS appliances and refrigerator with ice maker included. Master bedroom has walk in closet, Excellent location surrounded by trees, business and Easy to shopping and schools. Extra parking lots for the guests in the font. HOA maintains front yard bushes, lawn and trees!