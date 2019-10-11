All apartments in Lewisville
1417 Bogard Lane
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:54 AM

1417 Bogard Lane

1417 Bogard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Bogard Lane, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Bogard Lane have any available units?
1417 Bogard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1417 Bogard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Bogard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Bogard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Bogard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Bogard Lane offer parking?
No, 1417 Bogard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Bogard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Bogard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Bogard Lane have a pool?
No, 1417 Bogard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Bogard Lane have accessible units?
No, 1417 Bogard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Bogard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Bogard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Bogard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Bogard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

