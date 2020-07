Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 1-story brick home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. There are 2 living areas and Ceramic tile in entry, kitchen & bathrooms. Sunny kitchen with breakfast bar open to family room that has vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, with French doors to large yard. Master bedroom with private bath and garden tub, separate shower & walk in closet. Minutes from Highland Village shops.