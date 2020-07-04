All apartments in Lewisville
Location

1302 Cheyenne Road, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story home in popular Lewisville Valley! Stacked formals up front, large sunken family room with vault ceilings, wood burning fireplace, wood floor and built in desk with book case. Plenty of storage in kitchen and breakfast with built in hutch and pantry, double ovens, one is convection! All bedrooms are spacious with good sized closets, 4th bedroom is split, has built in desk, and access to covered patio and is across the hallway from a three quarter bath. Great guest room or teen room possibly? Large 2 car garage, fenced back yard, and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Cheyenne Road have any available units?
1302 Cheyenne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Cheyenne Road have?
Some of 1302 Cheyenne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Cheyenne Road currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Cheyenne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Cheyenne Road pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Cheyenne Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1302 Cheyenne Road offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Cheyenne Road offers parking.
Does 1302 Cheyenne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Cheyenne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Cheyenne Road have a pool?
No, 1302 Cheyenne Road does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Cheyenne Road have accessible units?
No, 1302 Cheyenne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Cheyenne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Cheyenne Road has units with dishwashers.

