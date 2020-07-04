1302 Cheyenne Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story home in popular Lewisville Valley! Stacked formals up front, large sunken family room with vault ceilings, wood burning fireplace, wood floor and built in desk with book case. Plenty of storage in kitchen and breakfast with built in hutch and pantry, double ovens, one is convection! All bedrooms are spacious with good sized closets, 4th bedroom is split, has built in desk, and access to covered patio and is across the hallway from a three quarter bath. Great guest room or teen room possibly? Large 2 car garage, fenced back yard, and sprinkler system.