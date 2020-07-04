All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 128 Henrietta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
128 Henrietta Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:36 AM

128 Henrietta Street

128 Henrietta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Henrietta Street, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available NOW! Immaculate townhome in Main Street Village walking didstance to Historic Old Town Lewisville shopping and restaurants. Looking for NON-Smokers and NO PETS! Open living areas with great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42in cabinets. Ceramic tile thru out first floor, all baths and utility which is upstairs convienent to bedrooms. 2 inch blinds thru out and crown molding! Master features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet, stand up oversized shower. Large split bedrooms upstairs, great for roommate situation, each with own bath. Notice all the shelving in the garage for extra storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Henrietta Street have any available units?
128 Henrietta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Henrietta Street have?
Some of 128 Henrietta Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Henrietta Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Henrietta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Henrietta Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 Henrietta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 128 Henrietta Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 Henrietta Street offers parking.
Does 128 Henrietta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Henrietta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Henrietta Street have a pool?
No, 128 Henrietta Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 Henrietta Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Henrietta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Henrietta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Henrietta Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District