128 Henrietta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW! Immaculate townhome in Main Street Village walking didstance to Historic Old Town Lewisville shopping and restaurants. Looking for NON-Smokers and NO PETS! Open living areas with great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42in cabinets. Ceramic tile thru out first floor, all baths and utility which is upstairs convienent to bedrooms. 2 inch blinds thru out and crown molding! Master features a vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet, stand up oversized shower. Large split bedrooms upstairs, great for roommate situation, each with own bath. Notice all the shelving in the garage for extra storage!