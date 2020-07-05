1168 Settlers Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3-2-2 in Lewisville! Open floor plan, soaring ceilings, great architecture, neutral colors and so much more! Spacious family room with fireplace is open to the formal dining and kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook and dual pantries. Upstairs overlooks the downstairs and has a built-in cabinet for extra storage. Lovely 16x12 master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. Great covered screened-in porch, flagstone patio and mature trees located near Grapevine and Lewisville Lakes! Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.