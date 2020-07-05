All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:56 AM

1168 Settlers Way

1168 Settlers Way · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Settlers Way, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3-2-2 in Lewisville! Open floor plan, soaring ceilings, great architecture, neutral colors and so much more! Spacious family room with fireplace is open to the formal dining and kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook and dual pantries. Upstairs overlooks the downstairs and has a built-in cabinet for extra storage. Lovely 16x12 master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. Great covered screened-in porch, flagstone patio and mature trees located near Grapevine and Lewisville Lakes! Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

