Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1101 College Parkway
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:15 AM

1101 College Parkway

1101 College Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1101 College Parkway, Lewisville, TX 75077
Lewisville Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home available for immediate occupancy. This open and spacious floorplan has been completely renovated..too many upgrades to list!!! Wood floors throughout, the gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream! Ample counter space and cabinets...expanded laundry room with utility sink leads to a half powder bath! Bright and open living room with high ceilings has an extra bonus room just off of it...perfect for a home office, craft room or even a nursery! Three generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that have been beautifully updated with designer finishes complete this show stopper of a house! Agent or tenant to verify schools and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 College Parkway have any available units?
1101 College Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 College Parkway have?
Some of 1101 College Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 College Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1101 College Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 College Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1101 College Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1101 College Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1101 College Parkway offers parking.
Does 1101 College Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 College Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 College Parkway have a pool?
No, 1101 College Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1101 College Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1101 College Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 College Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 College Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

