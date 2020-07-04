1101 College Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home available for immediate occupancy. This open and spacious floorplan has been completely renovated..too many upgrades to list!!! Wood floors throughout, the gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream! Ample counter space and cabinets...expanded laundry room with utility sink leads to a half powder bath! Bright and open living room with high ceilings has an extra bonus room just off of it...perfect for a home office, craft room or even a nursery! Three generous size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that have been beautifully updated with designer finishes complete this show stopper of a house! Agent or tenant to verify schools and square footage.