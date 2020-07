Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful ranch style home walking distance to Lake Lewisville, close to golf course, lake park, new bike & walking trails. 4 bed, 3 bath with a spacious living room. Kitchen has updated double ovens with sit in bar and tons of room for storage! Rear entry garage with pool oasis, covered patio, storage building. Very quiet neighborhood with easy access to 35E.