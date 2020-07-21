All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 705 Heritage Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
705 Heritage Grove Road
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:20 PM

705 Heritage Grove Road

705 Heritage Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

705 Heritage Grove Road, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer All Included! Home equipped with Alexa Home automation! Charming Single Story 3 bedrooms ,2 bathrooms plus study with a covered patio. Beautiful private backyard with no homes backing up! Walking distance to the Neighborhood Playground and Glen High School. Conveniently located 1 mile to HEB Plus, 3 minutes to Devine Lake Park & Benbrook Park offering kayaking & fishing on the lake as well as trails, playscape, disc golf & more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Heritage Grove Road have any available units?
705 Heritage Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 705 Heritage Grove Road have?
Some of 705 Heritage Grove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Heritage Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
705 Heritage Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Heritage Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Heritage Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 705 Heritage Grove Road offer parking?
No, 705 Heritage Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 705 Heritage Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Heritage Grove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Heritage Grove Road have a pool?
No, 705 Heritage Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 705 Heritage Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 705 Heritage Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Heritage Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Heritage Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Heritage Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Heritage Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeander 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District