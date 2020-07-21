705 Heritage Grove Road

Amenities
Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer All Included! Home equipped with Alexa Home automation! Charming Single Story 3 bedrooms ,2 bathrooms plus study with a covered patio. Beautiful private backyard with no homes backing up! Walking distance to the Neighborhood Playground and Glen High School. Conveniently located 1 mile to HEB Plus, 3 minutes to Devine Lake Park & Benbrook Park offering kayaking & fishing on the lake as well as trails, playscape, disc golf & more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.