705 Heritage Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Refrigerator , Washer & Dryer All Included! Home equipped with Alexa Home automation! Charming Single Story 3 bedrooms ,2 bathrooms plus study with a covered patio. Beautiful private backyard with no homes backing up! Walking distance to the Neighborhood Playground and Glen High School. Conveniently located 1 mile to HEB Plus, 3 minutes to Devine Lake Park & Benbrook Park offering kayaking & fishing on the lake as well as trails, playscape, disc golf & more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.