Leander, TX
524 Palmilla St
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:44 PM

524 Palmilla St

524 Palmilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 Palmilla Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
This immaculate three bedroom two bath home has an upstairs bonus loft that can be used as a large fourth bedroom or a playroom, plus an office off of the entrance. The home shows pride of ownership! Short walk to the playground, community pool, and the Austin Light Rail Leander Station for easy access to downtown. It is also part of award winning Leander ISD, around the corner from HEB, and minutes away from Hill Country. The home features tile and carpet flooring, walk in closets, and plenty of storage. Its open layout lets in plenty of light with large guest bedrooms/ and a large master suite. The master bath has his and her sinks and a huge shower with seating. Master closet has bonus storage for all of those presents. Detached two car garage with driveway and alley makes room for guests up front. Home available 9/21/19, secure it now. Pets on case by case basis. Call or text 512-293-8578 to schedule a time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Palmilla St have any available units?
524 Palmilla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 524 Palmilla St have?
Some of 524 Palmilla St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Palmilla St currently offering any rent specials?
524 Palmilla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Palmilla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Palmilla St is pet friendly.
Does 524 Palmilla St offer parking?
Yes, 524 Palmilla St offers parking.
Does 524 Palmilla St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Palmilla St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Palmilla St have a pool?
Yes, 524 Palmilla St has a pool.
Does 524 Palmilla St have accessible units?
No, 524 Palmilla St does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Palmilla St have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Palmilla St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Palmilla St have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Palmilla St does not have units with air conditioning.
