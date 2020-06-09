524 Palmilla St

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

This immaculate three bedroom two bath home has an upstairs bonus loft that can be used as a large fourth bedroom or a playroom, plus an office off of the entrance. The home shows pride of ownership! Short walk to the playground, community pool, and the Austin Light Rail Leander Station for easy access to downtown. It is also part of award winning Leander ISD, around the corner from HEB, and minutes away from Hill Country. The home features tile and carpet flooring, walk in closets, and plenty of storage. Its open layout lets in plenty of light with large guest bedrooms/ and a large master suite. The master bath has his and her sinks and a huge shower with seating. Master closet has bonus storage for all of those presents. Detached two car garage with driveway and alley makes room for guests up front. Home available 9/21/19, secure it now. Pets on case by case basis. Call or text 512-293-8578 to schedule a time.