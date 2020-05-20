All apartments in Leander
400 S. Brook Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

400 S. Brook Drive

400 South Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

400 South Brook Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Recent Build - Leander - Move In Ready! - Enjoy this 2019 build single story home in Leander Texas. The home features an open floor plan, updated fixtures, recessed lighting, large window sills, 2" faux wood blinds throughout, and more! The kitchen has ebony granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar opening into the spacious living room, and more. All Appliances included for your ease and comfort. Move in ready, just for you!

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: No

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Leander ISD
Lease Terms: 9 to 19 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

400 S. Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 400 S. Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
400 S. Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 400 S. Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Yes, 400 S. Brook Drive offers parking.
No, 400 S. Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 400 S. Brook Drive has a pool.
No, 400 S. Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Yes, 400 S. Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Yes, 400 S. Brook Drive has units with air conditioning.

