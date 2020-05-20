400 S. Brook Drive

Amenities

Stunning Recent Build - Leander - Move In Ready! - Enjoy this 2019 build single story home in Leander Texas. The home features an open floor plan, updated fixtures, recessed lighting, large window sills, 2" faux wood blinds throughout, and more! The kitchen has ebony granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar opening into the spacious living room, and more. All Appliances included for your ease and comfort. Move in ready, just for you!



NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!



Pets: No



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Leander ISD

Lease Terms: 9 to 19 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



No Pets Allowed



