Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

332 S Brook Drive

Location

332 South Brook Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
332 S Brook Drive Available 11/09/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Oak Creek - Almost new 3-2 home in Oak Creek. Extensive ceramic tile downstairs. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Faux wood blinds. Community pool and park across street. Close to schools and shopping. Easy access to 183 and 183A. Great value and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 S Brook Drive have any available units?
332 S Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 332 S Brook Drive have?
Some of 332 S Brook Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 S Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 S Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 S Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 S Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 332 S Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 332 S Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 332 S Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 S Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 S Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 332 S Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 332 S Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 S Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 S Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 S Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 S Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 S Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

