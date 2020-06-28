2313 Twisted Willow Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located next to major retail & transportation such as the 1890 Ranch & Capitol Metros Leander Station & just ten minutes west of I35 on US183 in Leander. Exceptional exterior designs and open concept interiors featuring huge living & entertaining area. Located in the highly desirable Leander ISD, and is nearby ACCs San Gabriel Campus. The amazing amenity center will feature a huge pool, fishing pond, club house, playground and pavilion.