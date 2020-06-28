All apartments in Leander
2313 Twisted Willow Ln
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

2313 Twisted Willow Ln

2313 Twisted Willow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Twisted Willow Ln, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located next to major retail & transportation such as the 1890 Ranch & Capitol Metros Leander Station & just ten minutes west of I35 on US183 in Leander. Exceptional exterior designs and open concept interiors featuring huge living & entertaining area. Located in the highly desirable Leander ISD, and is nearby ACCs San Gabriel Campus. The amazing amenity center will feature a huge pool, fishing pond, club house, playground and pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have any available units?
2313 Twisted Willow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have?
Some of 2313 Twisted Willow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Twisted Willow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Twisted Willow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Twisted Willow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln offers parking.
Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln has a pool.
Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have accessible units?
No, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Twisted Willow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Twisted Willow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
