Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2201 Trolley Cove

2201 Trolley Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Trolley Cove, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
microwave
bathtub
carpet
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Horizon Park - 4/2 Centex home in Horizon Park with bonus upstairs game room. Fresh interior paint and new vinyl plank flooring and carpet. Kitchen has new range and microwave. Formal dining can be used as a study. Large secondary bedrooms. Huge master bedroom and walk-in closet. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Walk to elementary school. Close to shopping, restaurants, 183A/1890.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE2949007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Trolley Cove have any available units?
2201 Trolley Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2201 Trolley Cove have?
Some of 2201 Trolley Cove's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Trolley Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Trolley Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Trolley Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Trolley Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Trolley Cove offer parking?
No, 2201 Trolley Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Trolley Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Trolley Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Trolley Cove have a pool?
No, 2201 Trolley Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Trolley Cove have accessible units?
No, 2201 Trolley Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Trolley Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Trolley Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Trolley Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Trolley Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
