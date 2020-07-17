2201 Trolley Cove

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with Gameroom in Horizon Park - 4/2 Centex home in Horizon Park with bonus upstairs game room. Fresh interior paint and new vinyl plank flooring and carpet. Kitchen has new range and microwave. Formal dining can be used as a study. Large secondary bedrooms. Huge master bedroom and walk-in closet. Master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Walk to elementary school. Close to shopping, restaurants, 183A/1890.



