Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1039 W South ST
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1039 W South ST
1039 West South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1039 West South Street, Leander, TX 78641
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean and with brand new Fridge, Washer and Dryer this will be a great home for you! Come see it will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1039 W South ST have any available units?
1039 W South ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leander, TX
.
What amenities does 1039 W South ST have?
Some of 1039 W South ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1039 W South ST currently offering any rent specials?
1039 W South ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 W South ST pet-friendly?
No, 1039 W South ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leander
.
Does 1039 W South ST offer parking?
Yes, 1039 W South ST offers parking.
Does 1039 W South ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 W South ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 W South ST have a pool?
No, 1039 W South ST does not have a pool.
Does 1039 W South ST have accessible units?
No, 1039 W South ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 W South ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 W South ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 W South ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 W South ST does not have units with air conditioning.
