Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Water Hyssop

1005 Water Hyssop Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Water Hyssop Loop, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/4-YAMXSlndA

Like-new beautiful well-kept home in Crystal Crossing and ready for immediate move-in! Charming and spacious home with open floor plan. Features 4 beds, 3 full baths, lots of natural light, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, glass subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous hickory wood floors. Downstairs has an office/study/bedroom with full bath located at the front of the home. Upstairs has spacious master bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, and game room. Close to 1890 Ranch shopping center, The Parke Shopping Center, Whole Foods 365, Chuys, and Costco, Leander Metro Station, and convenient access to toll road. Highly rated Leander ISD.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crystal Crossing
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newer Construction!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Bonus Office/study/bedroom!
- Beautiful Wood floors!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Granite Counter tops!
- Fenced in Yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Fenced Yard (Full)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Water Hyssop have any available units?
1005 Water Hyssop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1005 Water Hyssop have?
Some of 1005 Water Hyssop's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Water Hyssop currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Water Hyssop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Water Hyssop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Water Hyssop is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Water Hyssop offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Water Hyssop offers parking.
Does 1005 Water Hyssop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Water Hyssop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Water Hyssop have a pool?
No, 1005 Water Hyssop does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Water Hyssop have accessible units?
No, 1005 Water Hyssop does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Water Hyssop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Water Hyssop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Water Hyssop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 Water Hyssop has units with air conditioning.
