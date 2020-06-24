1005 Water Hyssop

Amenities

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/4-YAMXSlndA



Like-new beautiful well-kept home in Crystal Crossing and ready for immediate move-in! Charming and spacious home with open floor plan. Features 4 beds, 3 full baths, lots of natural light, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, glass subway tile backsplash, and gorgeous hickory wood floors. Downstairs has an office/study/bedroom with full bath located at the front of the home. Upstairs has spacious master bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, and game room. Close to 1890 Ranch shopping center, The Parke Shopping Center, Whole Foods 365, Chuys, and Costco, Leander Metro Station, and convenient access to toll road. Highly rated Leander ISD.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Crystal Crossing

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newer Construction!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Bonus Office/study/bedroom!

- Beautiful Wood floors!

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Granite Counter tops!

- Fenced in Yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. (Dogs only) Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



