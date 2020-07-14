Signature Point Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1br: $300, 2br: $400, 3br: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30 (up to 30 lbs); $50 (over 30 lbs) per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow Chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas; Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds.
Storage Details: Storage units: $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.