Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Signature Point Apartments

1 Signature Point Dr · (832) 210-3761
Location

1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX 77573

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0802 · Avail. Aug 11

$922

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. now

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0108 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 0110 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
conference room
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Signature Point Apartments is located in League City, TX on the south shore of Clear Lake near the Texas Gulf Coast. We are situated between Houston and Galveston on I-45 (Gulf Freeway) and we are within the Houston-Baytown metropolitan area. Public transportation is provided by Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1br: $300, 2br: $400, 3br: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $30 (up to 30 lbs); $50 (over 30 lbs) per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chow Chows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds; Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas; Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Garages and Reserved Parking available for rent. Contact the Leasing Office for details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature Point Apartments have any available units?
Signature Point Apartments has 11 units available starting at $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does Signature Point Apartments have?
Some of Signature Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Signature Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Signature Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Signature Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Signature Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Signature Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Signature Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Signature Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Signature Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Signature Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Signature Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Signature Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.
