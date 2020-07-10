All apartments in League City
Find more places like 5614 Fresh Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
League City, TX
/
5614 Fresh Meadow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5614 Fresh Meadow

5614 Freshmeadow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
League City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5614 Freshmeadow Street, League City, TX 77573
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning ranch style home in a great neighborhood! Interior features vaulted ceilings with a brick fireplace! Spacious kitchen with ample countertop space and a breakfast area! Master suite has its own private bathroom with a large closet! Fenced in backyard, covered back patio and a two car garage close to schools and shopping!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5614 Fresh Meadow have any available units?
5614 Fresh Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5614 Fresh Meadow have?
Some of 5614 Fresh Meadow's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5614 Fresh Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
5614 Fresh Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5614 Fresh Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 5614 Fresh Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 5614 Fresh Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 5614 Fresh Meadow offers parking.
Does 5614 Fresh Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5614 Fresh Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5614 Fresh Meadow have a pool?
No, 5614 Fresh Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 5614 Fresh Meadow have accessible units?
No, 5614 Fresh Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 5614 Fresh Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 5614 Fresh Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr
League City, TX 77573
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr
League City, TX 77573
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave
League City, TX 77573
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd
League City, TX 77573
Calder Square
1111 W Main St
League City, TX 77573
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East
League City, TX 77573
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr
League City, TX 77573

Similar Pages

League City 1 BedroomsLeague City 2 Bedrooms
League City Apartments with PoolLeague City Dog Friendly Apartments
League City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine