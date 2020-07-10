All apartments in League City
4510 Brookstone Lane

Location

4510 Brookstone Lane, League City, TX 77573
Villages of Oak Creek Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Four bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2-car detached garage on a large cul-de-sac lot in Clear Creek ISD. This home is a former Gehan model home, fresh paint, new carpet - move-in ready. Both formals, family room, master suite down, gameroom and 3 bedrooms up. Very spacious master suite with sitting area, master bath with dual lavatories, separate tub & shower, huge walk-in closet. Island kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances - open to the family room and breakfast area with a bar counter. The two-story family room features a cast stone fireplace with gaslogs, custom built-ins and a wall of windows. Move in ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

