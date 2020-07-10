4510 Brookstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Four bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2-car detached garage on a large cul-de-sac lot in Clear Creek ISD. This home is a former Gehan model home, fresh paint, new carpet - move-in ready. Both formals, family room, master suite down, gameroom and 3 bedrooms up. Very spacious master suite with sitting area, master bath with dual lavatories, separate tub & shower, huge walk-in closet. Island kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances - open to the family room and breakfast area with a bar counter. The two-story family room features a cast stone fireplace with gaslogs, custom built-ins and a wall of windows. Move in ready for you.