Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home, 5th room could be used as a gameroom or additional bedroom. Wood floors, Open Flowing Floorplan, 2 Story Family Room, Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Washer, dryer & fridge. Patio and well maintained backyard is perfect for entertaining. CCISD Schools Gilmore Elem., Creekside Int., Clear Springs HS. Subdivision Pool & Park, Steps from the School Bus Stop. A Must see.