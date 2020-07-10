2825 Hickory Limb Court

Amenities

Here's your chance to lease this 3 bed 2.5 bath single family home in the desirable Meadow Bend Neighborhood. This home features beautifully tiled showers with a custom double vanity with quartz counter top in the master bath. The open kitchen includes plenty of storage space to go along with the all new stainless steel appliances. This home features plenty high end finishes but what it does not include is carpet. The ultra durable wood-look luxury vinyl plank covers every inch from room to room except for the baths which are tiled. Other upgrades include new hardie siding, new roof, new hvac system including new duct work, and new electrical. To qualify please contact J1S PROPERTIES LLC 832-821-6517 today or visit https://j1sproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/139449 to apply.