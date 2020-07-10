All apartments in League City
2825 Hickory Limb Court

2825 Hickory Limb Court · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Hickory Limb Court, League City, TX 77573
Meadow Bend

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's your chance to lease this 3 bed 2.5 bath single family home in the desirable Meadow Bend Neighborhood. This home features beautifully tiled showers with a custom double vanity with quartz counter top in the master bath. The open kitchen includes plenty of storage space to go along with the all new stainless steel appliances. This home features plenty high end finishes but what it does not include is carpet. The ultra durable wood-look luxury vinyl plank covers every inch from room to room except for the baths which are tiled. Other upgrades include new hardie siding, new roof, new hvac system including new duct work, and new electrical. To qualify please contact J1S PROPERTIES LLC 832-821-6517 today or visit https://j1sproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/139449 to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Hickory Limb Court have any available units?
2825 Hickory Limb Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Hickory Limb Court have?
Some of 2825 Hickory Limb Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Hickory Limb Court currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Hickory Limb Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Hickory Limb Court pet-friendly?
No, 2825 Hickory Limb Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 2825 Hickory Limb Court offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Hickory Limb Court offers parking.
Does 2825 Hickory Limb Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Hickory Limb Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Hickory Limb Court have a pool?
No, 2825 Hickory Limb Court does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Hickory Limb Court have accessible units?
No, 2825 Hickory Limb Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Hickory Limb Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Hickory Limb Court has units with dishwashers.

