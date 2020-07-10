2603 Northern Drive, League City, TX 77573 The Landing
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Charming updated home in The Landing. Nice curb appeal with landscaping and red door! Double sided fireplace as you enter for both the study and the family room. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout the living and kitchen areas. Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite and lots of storage space. Plenty of room for an island. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living room. Master has ensuite bath and is separated from the other two rooms. Fresh carpet and paint. Large back yard with mature trees. Clear Creek ISD! Make this your Next Home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
