Home
/
League City, TX
/
2603 Northern Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:00 PM

2603 Northern Drive

2603 Northern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Northern Drive, League City, TX 77573
The Landing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming updated home in The Landing. Nice curb appeal with landscaping and red door! Double sided fireplace as you enter for both the study and the family room. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout the living and kitchen areas. Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite and lots of storage space. Plenty of room for an island. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living room. Master has ensuite bath and is separated from the other two rooms. Fresh carpet and paint. Large back yard with mature trees. Clear Creek ISD! Make this your Next Home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Northern Drive have any available units?
2603 Northern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Northern Drive have?
Some of 2603 Northern Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Northern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Northern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Northern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Northern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 2603 Northern Drive offer parking?
No, 2603 Northern Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2603 Northern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Northern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Northern Drive have a pool?
No, 2603 Northern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Northern Drive have accessible units?
No, 2603 Northern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Northern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Northern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

