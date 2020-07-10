2603 Northern Drive

Amenities

Charming updated home in The Landing. Nice curb appeal with landscaping and red door! Double sided fireplace as you enter for both the study and the family room. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout the living and kitchen areas. Nicely remodeled kitchen with granite and lots of storage space. Plenty of room for an island. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living room. Master has ensuite bath and is separated from the other two rooms. Fresh carpet and paint. Large back yard with mature trees. Clear Creek ISD! Make this your Next Home today!