2126 Red Timber Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking

This is a beautiful home in the subdivision of Magnolia Creek.The open concept floor plan is a feast to your eyes. The entry is open to the living room with wood flooring and large dining area.The kitchen has granite counter tops and gas range.The large master suite with double sinks and separate shower/tub. Large walk in closet. Large backyard with pergola.