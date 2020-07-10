All apartments in League City
Find more places like 2126 Red Timber Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
League City, TX
/
2126 Red Timber Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

2126 Red Timber Court

2126 Red Timber Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
League City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2126 Red Timber Court, League City, TX 77573
Magnolia Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This is a beautiful home in the subdivision of Magnolia Creek.The open concept floor plan is a feast to your eyes. The entry is open to the living room with wood flooring and large dining area.The kitchen has granite counter tops and gas range.The large master suite with double sinks and separate shower/tub. Large walk in closet. Large backyard with pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Red Timber Court have any available units?
2126 Red Timber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.
How much is rent in League City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly League City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 Red Timber Court have?
Some of 2126 Red Timber Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Red Timber Court currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Red Timber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Red Timber Court pet-friendly?
No, 2126 Red Timber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in League City.
Does 2126 Red Timber Court offer parking?
Yes, 2126 Red Timber Court offers parking.
Does 2126 Red Timber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Red Timber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Red Timber Court have a pool?
No, 2126 Red Timber Court does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Red Timber Court have accessible units?
Yes, 2126 Red Timber Court has accessible units.
Does 2126 Red Timber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 Red Timber Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marina Bend at Clear Creek Apartments
350 N Wesley Dr
League City, TX 77573
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr
League City, TX 77573
Victory North
2205 W Walker St
League City, TX 77339
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd
League City, TX 77573
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St
League City, TX 77573
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy
League City, TX 77573
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr
League City, TX 77573
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave
League City, TX 77573

Similar Pages

League City 1 BedroomsLeague City 2 Bedrooms
League City Apartments with PoolLeague City Dog Friendly Apartments
League City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine