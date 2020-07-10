2126 Red Timber Court, League City, TX 77573 Magnolia Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
This is a beautiful home in the subdivision of Magnolia Creek.The open concept floor plan is a feast to your eyes. The entry is open to the living room with wood flooring and large dining area.The kitchen has granite counter tops and gas range.The large master suite with double sinks and separate shower/tub. Large walk in closet. Large backyard with pergola.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2126 Red Timber Court have any available units?
2126 Red Timber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in League City, TX.