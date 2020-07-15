Provenza at Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse hot tub

Situated along a private street in Kyle, Texas, Provenza Plum Creek is your peaceful oasis just minutes from downtown Austin! Provenza Plum Creek is close to Plum Creek Golf Course, the Plum Creek Hike and Bike Path, and the Plum Creek Golf Trail. We’re also near Austin Community College and Seton Kyle. From our fantastic Kyle location near shops, restaurants, and entertainment to our beautifully designed apartment homes, Provenza Plum Creek provides the perfect harmony to live your life.



Call us today to discover our current leasing specials!