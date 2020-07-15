All apartments in Kyle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Provenza at Plum Creek

5020 Cromwell Dr · (512) 379-6818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX 78640

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-628 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,506

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 6-624 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 6-617 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,528

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-137 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 5-532 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 2-231 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-6121 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,957

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Unit 6-6211 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Provenza at Plum Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
Situated along a private street in Kyle, Texas, Provenza Plum Creek is your peaceful oasis just minutes from downtown Austin! Provenza Plum Creek is close to Plum Creek Golf Course, the Plum Creek Hike and Bike Path, and the Plum Creek Golf Trail. We’re also near Austin Community College and Seton Kyle. From our fantastic Kyle location near shops, restaurants, and entertainment to our beautifully designed apartment homes, Provenza Plum Creek provides the perfect harmony to live your life.

In addition to an ideal location, Provenza Plum Creek is a luxurious apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, a fitness center, and a dog park. Our apartments offer fantastic amenities, as well, such as private balconies/patios with storage, subway tile, granite countertops, and included washers and dryers.

Provenza Plum Creek is located off a private drive and is surrounded by open green space. Provenza Plum Creek is a pet-friendly apartment community with a dog park. We also have a resort-style swimming pool and a fully-equipped fitness center. Your apartment will feature a beautiful kitchen with subway tile and granite countertops (kitchen and bathrooms), a private balcony or patio, and included washers and dryers.

Call us today to discover our current leasing specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet) $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Provenza at Plum Creek have any available units?
Provenza at Plum Creek has 9 units available starting at $1,506 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Provenza at Plum Creek have?
Some of Provenza at Plum Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Provenza at Plum Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Provenza at Plum Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Provenza at Plum Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Provenza at Plum Creek is pet friendly.
Does Provenza at Plum Creek offer parking?
Yes, Provenza at Plum Creek offers parking.
Does Provenza at Plum Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Provenza at Plum Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Provenza at Plum Creek have a pool?
Yes, Provenza at Plum Creek has a pool.
Does Provenza at Plum Creek have accessible units?
No, Provenza at Plum Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Provenza at Plum Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Provenza at Plum Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Provenza at Plum Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Provenza at Plum Creek has units with air conditioning.
