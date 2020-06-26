850 Apricot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool pet friendly

Awesome fresh rental in the Waterleaf subdivision. Three of the four bedrooms are in the front with the master in the back of the living room. Stainless steel appliances stay with the home as well. Granite counter tops with breakfast bar and an area for a dining table. Double vanity in master bath with stand up glass shower. Spacious backyard home is pet-friendly no weight limit with owner approval. Community also offers a swimming pool, playground with swings and a full-length basketball court. 18 minutes to San Marcos and 30 to Austin with easy access to I-35 and 21. Available 7/4