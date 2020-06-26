All apartments in Kyle
Kyle, TX
850 Apricot Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

850 Apricot Drive

850 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

850 Apricot Drive, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
pet friendly
Awesome fresh rental in the Waterleaf subdivision. Three of the four bedrooms are in the front with the master in the back of the living room. Stainless steel appliances stay with the home as well. Granite counter tops with breakfast bar and an area for a dining table. Double vanity in master bath with stand up glass shower. Spacious backyard home is pet-friendly no weight limit with owner approval. Community also offers a swimming pool, playground with swings and a full-length basketball court. 18 minutes to San Marcos and 30 to Austin with easy access to I-35 and 21. Available 7/4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Apricot Drive have any available units?
850 Apricot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 850 Apricot Drive have?
Some of 850 Apricot Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Apricot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
850 Apricot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Apricot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Apricot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 850 Apricot Drive offer parking?
No, 850 Apricot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 850 Apricot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Apricot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Apricot Drive have a pool?
Yes, 850 Apricot Drive has a pool.
Does 850 Apricot Drive have accessible units?
No, 850 Apricot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Apricot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Apricot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Apricot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Apricot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
