Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

579 Mcgarity

579 Mcgarity · No Longer Available
Location

579 Mcgarity, Kyle, TX 78640

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal, Corner Lot, 2 Bedroom Home that Backs Up to Negley Elementary! One Bedroom Up & One Down Gives Each Resident the Privacy They Desire! Modern, Wood-Look Hard Tile Featured All Throughout Downstairs & All Restrooms. Stainless Steel Sink & Gas Stove Top, Built-in Microwave, & Adorning Rubbed Bronze Cabinet & Drawer Hardware. Big Covered Front Porch & Gigantic Back Patio! Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, Excellent Natural Lighting & Cordless Mini Blinds in Living! LG Washer/Dryer Provided by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Mcgarity have any available units?
579 Mcgarity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
What amenities does 579 Mcgarity have?
Some of 579 Mcgarity's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Mcgarity currently offering any rent specials?
579 Mcgarity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Mcgarity pet-friendly?
No, 579 Mcgarity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kyle.
Does 579 Mcgarity offer parking?
Yes, 579 Mcgarity offers parking.
Does 579 Mcgarity have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 579 Mcgarity offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Mcgarity have a pool?
No, 579 Mcgarity does not have a pool.
Does 579 Mcgarity have accessible units?
No, 579 Mcgarity does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Mcgarity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 Mcgarity has units with dishwashers.
Does 579 Mcgarity have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 Mcgarity does not have units with air conditioning.
