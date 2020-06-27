579 Mcgarity

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal, Corner Lot, 2 Bedroom Home that Backs Up to Negley Elementary! One Bedroom Up & One Down Gives Each Resident the Privacy They Desire! Modern, Wood-Look Hard Tile Featured All Throughout Downstairs & All Restrooms. Stainless Steel Sink & Gas Stove Top, Built-in Microwave, & Adorning Rubbed Bronze Cabinet & Drawer Hardware. Big Covered Front Porch & Gigantic Back Patio! Ceiling Fans in Both Bedrooms, Excellent Natural Lighting & Cordless Mini Blinds in Living! LG Washer/Dryer Provided by Landlord.