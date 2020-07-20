Rent Calculator
293 Leonardo
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:53 PM
1 of 7
293 Leonardo
293 Leonardo
·
No Longer Available
Location
293 Leonardo, Kyle, TX 78640
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute home with fenced in yard and garage. Community pool and playground. Won't last at this price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 293 Leonardo have any available units?
293 Leonardo doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kyle, TX
.
What amenities does 293 Leonardo have?
Some of 293 Leonardo's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 293 Leonardo currently offering any rent specials?
293 Leonardo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Leonardo pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Leonardo is pet friendly.
Does 293 Leonardo offer parking?
Yes, 293 Leonardo offers parking.
Does 293 Leonardo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Leonardo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Leonardo have a pool?
Yes, 293 Leonardo has a pool.
Does 293 Leonardo have accessible units?
No, 293 Leonardo does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Leonardo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Leonardo has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Leonardo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 293 Leonardo has units with air conditioning.
